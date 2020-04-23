

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) said Thursday that Orion European Real Estate Fund V has informed the company that it does not intend to complete the purchase of a portfolio of seven retail parks for a headline price of 400 million pounds that it is obliged to do under the terms of a sale and purchase agreement or SPA.



On February 21, Hammerson said it had exchanged unconditional contracts on the sale of a portfolio of seven retail parks to Orion for a headline price of 400 million pounds. Under the terms of the unconditional SPA, Hammerson and Orion are required to complete the transaction on April 23, 2020.



Hammerson said it remains ready and able to comply with its completion obligations under the SPA, and is in talks with Orion.



In accordance with the terms of the SPA, if Orion fails to complete the transaction on April 23, 2020, Hammerson will serve a notice to complete on Orion specifying that completion must occur by no later than May 6, 2020.



If the transaction is not completed by such date, Hammerson will take steps to terminate the SPA and the 21 million pounds deposit which is currently held in escrow will become immediately due and payable to Hammerson.



