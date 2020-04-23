Resco, the leading provider of cross-platform enterprise mobile solutions and a global Microsoft and Salesforce ISV partner, has officially launched Inspections for Industry Verticals

An evolution of Resco Inspections, it is focused on streamlining key operations in industries demanding high efficiency and digitalization of work processes. The newly announced solution excels in quick deployment, ease of use, and out-of-the-box capabilities allowing enterprises to implement mobility into their workflows without extensive time and cost requirements.

Inspections for Industry Verticals arrives with tailor-made functionality for three major industry verticals manufacturing, energy, and property maintenance. With ready-to-use forms, companies can immediately optimize an extensive range of process:

Production asset management

Health safety checks

Quality assurance

Utility inspections

Equipment maintenance

Fire hazard assessments

Tenancy audits

Fast deployment

Out-of-the-box usability of Inspections for Industry Verticals enables anyone to create mobile forms, publish them to a mobile device, and start inspecting right away. No coding is required.

No additional costs

Inspections for Industry Verticals can be utilized as a standalone solution, leaving additional costs and third-party licenses behind. Companies can now use a single solution to gather and analyze data wherever they need.

Easily customizable

The process of creating dedicated forms, checklist, audits, or surveys is streamlined to the bone. Entirely custom app templates, forms, and logic can be also created beyond the-out-of-the-box offering empowering businesses to utilize mobility in countless scenarios.

Integrations with external data sources

Inspections for Industry Verticals can be utilized as a standalone solution or connected with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce. New integration APIs also greatly simplify connecting to other CRM, ERP or SQL systems.

Resco provides a free 30-day trial allowing any customer and partner to evaluate all capabilities of the product. Companies operating in manufacturing, energy, and property maintenance can set up a trial tailored specifically to their industry.

Learn more at: www.resco.net/products/inspections

About Resco

Founded in 1999, Resco is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. Today its products are utilized by 2,500+ corporate customers with more than 200,000 licensed users. The cornerstone of Resco's multi-experience development platform is the Woodford configuration and management tool which, together with the Resco mobile apps, is at the heart of all Resco products.

