Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869884 ISIN: US0893021032 Ticker-Symbol: 4B3 
Tradegate
23.04.20
08:02 Uhr
18,200 Euro
+0,100
+0,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70017,90016:12
17,70017,80016:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG LOTS INC18,200+0,55 %