Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc., (OTC PINK: FHBC) is excited to announce that the Company has delivered an initial batch of Sanitizer to one of their strategic collaborators and retail partners. The partner, California based Budding Botanicals is currently offering the product for sale on their retail web site. The web site address is www.buddingbotanicalsca.com.

Budding Botanicals is full-service CBD company offering a wide range of products such as Salves, Tinctures, Pet Treats and now Sanitizer. Budding Botanicals is traded under the ticker symbol SCNA (OTC PINK: SCNA)

As stated in a previous release, Fernhill has collaborated with experts to develop an alcohol-based sanitizer. This sanitizer is ideal for use on hands, surfaces and other objects. To alleviate a major side effect of frequently adding alcohol-based sanitizer to skin, such as dry and cracked skin, Fernhill has developed a product that contains Aloe for soothing and CBD for healing. The product is also infused with Natural Lemon for a pleasant scent. The product is packaged in a sleek four-ounce plastic bottle with a spray-pump cap.

CBD Oil infused with Natural Lemon

Fernhill is currently engaged in negotiations with many more companies that are anxious and excited for the opportunity to add the enhanced sanitizer to their portfolio of products.

Fernhill Beverage also continues to assist in the much-needed aid in helping to feed the underprivileged and the needy during these unprecedented times. Fernhill Beverage continues to donate cases of its popular RK Super Vitamin Packed Kid's Drink to food banks throughout California.

Many children in the United Sates rely on school nutrition programs to receive their primary nutrition. With most schools having to temporarily close, many children are suffering from a lack of steady nutrition. Food Banks across many areas are trying to combat this by offering pre-packaged meals to children and their families. Fernhill Beverage is proud to assist in any way we can.

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev. The Company will be releasing updates. Many exciting things are happening.

