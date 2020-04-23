ThinkEquity Adds NYSE Trading Floor Operation Led By Experienced Industry Professionals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. (ThinkEquity), is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

In order to better serve our clients and provide the best possible access to liquidity, we have opened a NYSE Trading Floor Operation staffed by a team of industry veterans. ThinkEquity's NYSE floor trading operation will provide clients with direct access to point of sale liquidity for IPOs and follow-on offerings, as well as, Third Party Algo (TPA) access to the NYSE Parity order types (eQuote and dQuote). Our Floor Brokers trade Initial Public Offerings (IPO's), Up-listings, At-the-Market Programs (ATM's), Follow-ons, SPACs, Convertibles and Derivatives, Rights Offerings, Share Repurchases/10b18 Company Buybacks, Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations.

ThinkEquity traders source liquidity using multiple algo strategies while having access to NYSE Parity allocation, which enables our Floor Brokers a share of incoming interest at the best price, regardless of order-entry time. Brokers can utilize multiple execution strategies simultaneously, combining algos with d-quote, reserve, dark pools, layering, etc. Our trading professionals deliver both high and low-touch services to help our clients develop trading strategies to execute transactions across exchanges globally. Using these tools, we help improve our customers' performance, manage risk, and reduce overall transaction costs. Clients and partners include broker dealers, top tier investment banks, high touch family offices and quantitative funds.

ThinkEquity's NYSE Trading Floor Team

Philip P. Quartuccio

Managing Director, Head of Global Trading

Mr. Quartuccio runs ThinkEquity's global trading operations, including the NYSE Trading Floor. Mr. Quartuccio has over 20 years of trading experience including running his own NYSE floor brokerage firm, Illustro Trading. He has held senior positions at Janney Montgomery Scott, Arnhold & S. Bleichroeder, and most recently, Tullet Prebon ICAP. As a member of the NYSE technology committee, Mr. Quartuccio has extensive experience with the NYSE's trading technology. This experience includes the development of the NYSE Third Party Algo (TPA) program that enables algorithmic access to the NYSE Parity order types for quantitative automated trading. Mr. Quartuccio holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 99 and 63 registrations.

James Bodner

Managing Director, Equity Sales and Trading

Mr. Bodner has 24 years of equity trading experience. Mr. Bodner started his career as a specialist assistant for CMJ Partners on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Bodner spent most of his career as a Director at Merrill Lynch where he held various trading positions within the firm. Mr. Bodner traded the Financial sector from 2006-2009. Prior to that Mr. Bodner, worked on the Distressed Equity Desk, Small Cap Desk, as well as trading the Consumer/Retail sector pads on the US Cash Desk. Mr. Bodner joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he held trading and sales trading roles on the Portfolio Desk. Mr. Bodner returned to the NYSE floor as a Partner and Sales Trader at Peter Mancuso and Company and most recently as a Senior Vice President at Tullett Prebon ICAP. Mr. Bodner holds Series 7, 55 and 63 registrations. Mr. Bodner attended Rutgers University where he was a scholarship athlete of the football team.

Peter Mancuso

Managing Director, Equity Sales and Trading

Mr. Mancuso started Peter Mancuso and Company in 1991. As an agency only BD, Mancuso's responsibilities included all aspects of trade execution including optimizing use of the NYSE parity order types, eQuote and dQuote, and supporting algorithmic trading to ensure best execution for customers. Mr. Mancuso was most recently Senior Vice President with Tullett Prebon. He has been a NYSE member since 1991 and a former Floor Official. He was a former member of the Executive Floor Governor Selection Committee, NYSE Series 19 Exam Writing and Review Committee as well as the FINRA Series 7 National Writing Committee. Mr. Mancuso holds FINRA Series 4, 7, 9, 10, 14, 19, 24, 27, 55 and 63 registrations. He is also Co-Chairman of the NYSE Security Committee.

John Bishop

Director

Mr. Bishop has been an NYSE Floor Broker since 1987. He has held various positions at Merrill Lynch, Oppenheimer, Deutsche Bank, and Quattro M. Securities. Mr. Bishop has extensive experience supporting complex trading models including automated algorithmic trading. Mr. Bishop holds FINRA Series 7, 55, 63 registrations.

Brian Sears

Senior Vice President

Mr. Sears has been on the NYSE floor since 1994 working for RDM Securities and later for Raymond James and Paine Webber. He became a floor broker at Merrill Lynch in 1999 and later for Peter Mancuso and Company. Most recently, Mr. Sears was Senior Vice President and Sales Trader for Tullet Prebon. Mr. Sears holds FINRA Series 7, 55 and 63 registrations.

