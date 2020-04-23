German company GP Joule wants to build hydrogen transport infrastructure in North Friesland. The electricity generated by five wind farms in the region will be converted to green hydrogen to be delivered to filling stations in Husum and Niebüll and used by two fuel-cell buses and five cars.From pv magazine Germany. German lender GLS Bank, plus regional partners VR Bank Westküste eG and Nord-Ostsee Sparkasse, have agreed to finance the 'eFarm' hydrogen transport pilot project in North Friesland with an initial €7.4 million. With the German Ministry of Transport set to stump up €8 million for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...