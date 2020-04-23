Regulatory News:

In view of the ongoing confinement and measures prohibiting public gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) convened for Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 10 a.m. will be held behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other parties habitually eligible to participate being present.

Shareholders are invited to follow the General Meeting, which will be webcast live and recorded for later viewing, in French and English, on the Company's website at www.lagardere.com.

All of the documents published in relation to the General Meeting have been posted on the Company's website. Shareholders are encouraged in particular to read the Letter from Arnaud Lagardère and Patrick Valroff to the shareholders of Lagardère SCA as well as the Addendum to the General Meeting Brochure, including the Supervisory Board's opinion on the proposed resolutions submitted by Amber Capital.

Shareholders are invited to cast their votes at the General Meeting by:

voting by post or online,

granting proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting, or

granting proxy to a third party;

using either the paper form sent to them with the invitation to the Meeting, or the Votaccess secure platform which can be accessed by registered shareholders via the BNP Paribas Securities Services Planetshares website at https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.

Shareholders who have lost their Planetshares website login code and/or password should contact BNP Paribas Securities Services by telephone at +33 (0)1 57 43 34 00 (Monday to Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Paris time) or, from the Planetshares homepage, by using the contact form or NOA, the virtual assistant, accessible around the clock).

Requests to vote and grant proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting online can be made via the Votaccess platform until Monday, 4 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Paris time.

Request to vote and grant proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting using the duly completed and signed paper form, must be received by BNP Paribas Securities Services (CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France), no later than Saturday, 2 May 2020.

Requests for appointing or revoking third-party proxies can be made via the Votaccess platform or using the paper form until Friday, 1 May 2020. Third-party proxies should email their voting instructions to paris.bp2s.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com no later than 1 May 2020.

Lagardère SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60 divided into 131,133,286 shares with a par value of €6.10 each.

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris France

Telephone: +33 (0)1 40 69 16 00

Paris Trade and Companies Registry no. 320 366 446

Website: http://www.lagardere.com

