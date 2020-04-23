Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
23.04.20
16:49 Uhr
76,80 Euro
+1,40
+1,86 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,8077,0017:15
76,6076,8017:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC76,80+1,86 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,03
Hebel: 7,34
mit moderatem Hebel