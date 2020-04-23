Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 Ticker-Symbol: 4VK 
Tradegate
23.04.20
09:11 Uhr
168,75 Euro
+0,90
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,55167,1017:20
166,45167,2017:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AON
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC168,75+0,54 %