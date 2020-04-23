SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Announces its Business Outlook on Internal Valuations Strategy Explained by the CEO Massimo Barone

The news is a speculative analysis strategy on the "intangible valuation" of the company vs the current market price in comparison

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) CEO Massimo Barone said today "During the course of the company's business development and growth strategy I have been asked how I position and valuate the company's true value. The method I use is a Business Development model based on opportunities to scale working with Financial Institutions, Fintech Startup's, Enterprises and industries that I focus on to align our model forecasting with current and future potential of the company's products. In addition, some comparable financing deals and valuations done in the market if available.

How does the company value its technology portfolio?

I believe that each of our tech platforms serves specific industries with a digital transformation strategy empowering business intelligence through process, compliance, interoperability with partner/vendors and the scalability in their respective markets.

My formula is a basic (internal opinion) calculation are as follows; There are 14 proprietary platforms of which 9 we estimate to have current market valuations on a low-end basis and mid-range basis of $750k to $2m USD each, the 3 of 5 Fintech platforms that I estimate to have greater current valuations between low-end basis of $5m to $10m USD average basis, the other 2 of the 5 Fintech I estimate to have greater current valuations between low-end basis of $10m to $15m USD average basis . This modelling is based on personal experience and expertise over 25 years of technology business Startup's, Public offerings, M&A's and Capital Raises for initial and ongoing Public offerings.

It is also important to note that the greater our presence in Emerging markets and distribution through partnerships, the opportunity to significantly increase the valuations for reach platform to and Outperform standard valuations model will see the mid-range increase significantly each technology.

How do we develop value?

The company works on developing specialized industry applications and deploying each technology with partners and clients in global markets, this will substantially increase the value of each technology. If successful, then the value of the technology should reflect in the value of the company which will increase substantially by both projected and realized Revenues, and the Technology pipeline to follow the value of potential and time advantages in the marketplace we stake.

Establishing a presence in Emerging markets furthers our value and ability to scale, including bandwidth of opportunity for the future. This all leads to value.

Integration of Partner networks and services create significant reach into markets

Additionally, see large value in Managed partnerships. We undertake equity and revenue share to expand our tech portfolio by managing technology for tech stakeholders and investors.

Time to market and leveraging the trend curve

link to Corporate Deck ppt: http://smartcardmarketingsystems.com/SMKG%20Corp%20Deck%202020%20April.pdf

Managed Partnership Strategy Valuations

In addition, the company has a managed partner strategy to work with Independent Software Vendors and implement Join Ventures and improve value for their stakeholders by commercializing unique opportunities in FinTech, PayTech and Digital Workforce solutions. The company will also leverage its technology assets as equity participation in companies if the benefit is advantageous to entry into Emerging Markets or partnering with Financial Institutions that bring a wider acceptance to our technology.

Link to managed partnership ppt; http://smartcardmarketingsystems.com/assets/Managed%20Partnership%202020.pdf

