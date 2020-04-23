Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863533 ISIN: US3647601083 Ticker-Symbol: GAP 
Tradegate
23.04.20
17:18 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+0,100
+1,52 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,80018:44
6,7506,80018:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAP
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAP INC6,700+1,52 %