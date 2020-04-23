

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its preliminary group revenues for the first-quarter fell by 18 percent to 6.4 billion euros from 7.8 billion euros last year. Cost reductions could only partially offset the revenue decline in the quarter. Revenues declined by almost 1.4 billion euros or 47 percent in March alone.



Lufthansa Group's first-quarter adjusted EBIT was around negative 1.2 billion euros, compared to negative 336 million euros in the prior year.



The Group expects crisis-related asset impairments and the negative development of the value of fuel hedges to have a further significant negative impact on Group profit in the quarter.



The Group said it currently is not possible to foresee when the Group airlines will be able to resume flight operations beyond the current repatriation flight schedule.



Therefore, the Group expects a considerably higher operating loss in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.



According to the company, available liquidity currently amounts to around 4.4 billion euros. Financing measures totalling around 900 million euros since mid-March have helped strengthen liquidity.



In particular, bilateral credit lines were drawn down and short-term loans were taken out, the airline said.



However, the Group expects a significant decline in liquidity in the coming weeks, citing existing multibillion liabilities related to trade payables and refunds of cancelled tickets as well as upcoming repayments of financial liabilities.



The Group said it does not expect to be able to cover the resulting capital requirements with further borrowings on the market. So it is in intensive negotiations with the governments of its home countries regarding various financing instruments to sustainably secure the Group's solvency in the near future.



The company is confident that the talks will lead to a successful conclusion.



