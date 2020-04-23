The "Bottled Water in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

German consumers are seeking new, healthier and more sophisticated drinks. Therefore, consumers are increasingly substituting sugary soft drinks, especially cola carbonates and juice, with bottled water. This trend is set to continue over the forecast period, as health is perceived as a lifestyle choice. In this context, consumers look for healthy drinks that simultaneously have functional benefits for their bodies.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product Coverage

Carbonated Bottled Water

Flavoured Bottled Water

Functional Bottled Water

Still Bottled Water

Data Coverage

Market Sizes (Historic Forecast)

Company Shares

Brand Shares

Distribution Data

Key Topics Covered

Headlines Prospects Health and Wellness to Boost Bottled Water Growth Still Bottled Water to Outpace Carbonated Bottled Water Functional/Flavoured Bottled Water to Grow Dynamically Competitive Landscape Private Label Leads an Otherwise Fragmented Category but Lost Share Gerolsteiner Leads All Branded Players Premium Bottled Water Brands Grow Rapidly Category Data Executive Summary Soft Drinks in Germany Characterised by Shifting Consumption Health and Wellness Trend Influences Consumer Demand in Soft Drinks Major Players Achieve Mixed Results Across Categories While Private Label Loses Out Dynamic New Product Developments in 2019 Innovation Will Continue Over the Forecast Period Market Data Fountain Sales in Germany

List of Tables

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2015-2019

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2016-2019

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2015-2019

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2016-2019

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2015-2019

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): Volume 2016-2019

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: Value 2015-2019

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: Value 2016-2019

Table 35 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 36 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 37 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: Volume 2014-2019

Table 38 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: Volume 2019

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume Growth 2019-2024

