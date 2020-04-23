

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - World Health Organization revealed 'deeply concerning' estimate that half of the people who have died from Covid-19 in Europe were inmates of care homes.



WHO's Europe Director Hans Kluge described it as 'an unimaginable human tragedy' at a press conference Thursday.



'This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of our society. Across the European Region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way,' said the UN health agency's top official in Europe.



Calling the workers at long-term care facilities 'the unsung heroes of this pandemic,' Kluge said, 'There is no fast track to the new normal.'



He warned that the global community would remain in 'very turbulent water' in the near future.



Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections crossed 2.6 million, and killed more than 186,000 people worldwide.



A total of 731,488 others have recovered from the deadly disease, as per worldometers data.



The death toll in the United States, the country where most number of people died of COVID-19, crossed 47,000 with more than 850,000 confirmed cases by Thursday.



Italy is the second worst-affected country with 25085 deaths and 187,327 infections.



But Spain is far worse than Italy in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.



The number of infections in the country reached 213,024 Thursday, while its death toll topped 22000.



21340 people died of COVID-19 in France, while the total number of coronavirus deaths in UK rose to 18738.



Germany's infection rate is worse than that of the UK, with 151,175 confirmed cases reported so far.



