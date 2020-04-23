ShowStoppers(R) TV Features Tools, Products for Working from Home from Jabra, nect.WORLD, OWC, Ten One Designs in Press Conference Broadcast to Journalists Worldwide

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Today's online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV featured four companies with tools and products for "Working from Home" - connecting Jabra, nect.WORLD, OWC and Ten One Design with hundreds of technology and business journalists around the globe.

Creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage, the broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

More than 300 journalists and columnists from 41 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by Ed Baig, former tech columnist for USA Today. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

Jabra introduced the Evolve2 series of professional headsets - "We've re-engineered our world-leading Evolve Series in every single way, allowing us to bring you significant performance enhancements across the board. These are professional headsets, but not as you know them. Welcome to the new standard: A new standard of noise isolation. Amazing audio across the board. Guarded concentration zone with an improved busylight. Raising the bar for professional calls. UC/MS-Certified," said Calum MacDougall, senior vice president for GN Audio at Jabra.

"The nect MODEM equips your workstation with secure high-speed internet everywhere cellular networks reach. Just stick it onto your laptop and let that little beast get you online fast while keeping your connection safe from intruders. Brainstorm with your team during a video call while sitting on a couch wearing only your PJs. Do this securely thanks to the nect MODEM's VPN, which means that all your data is transferred securely and anonymously. Having a nect MODEM makes you independent," said Misha Rudominskyi, founder and chief executive officer.

Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO of OWC, spotlighted "docking solutions, Mac and PC upgrades, external storage and portable SSDs … that keep your technology running at top form and will have you connected and staying productive wherever you are."

Anderson Campbell, PR representative for Ten One Designs, featured two product lines for working from home -- Mountie/Mountie+: "One of the things many newly remote workers lack is a multi-display setup, like they are accustomed to. Mountie solves this problem by providing universal mounting of the smartphone, tablet or portable monitor you already have, to your laptop … Inklet 2 allows you to write and draw on your trackpad, with finer control and enhanced sensitivity over standard trackpad use. The result is a drawing experience enhancing remote whiteboard collaboration or education."

About ShowStoppers TV

ShowStoppers TV is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world. "ShowStoppers TV" premiered 2 Apr. 2020 with five technology companies demonstrating tools, products and services for staying healthy and connected as COVID-19 changes everything - CarePredict, the Internet of Things Consortium, MaxPro, Numa and Terawatt.

"We know how challenging it is now to do business, to make a difference," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "We believe ShowStoppers TV builds on our extensive event production experience to create showcase events on the digital screen that help multiple companies connect with journalists globally in order to launch new products and services that cope with today's new realities."

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, +44 7923378991.

Contacts:

Steve Leon

Principal

Mobile: +1 3109368530

sl@showstoppers.com

showstoppers.com

SOURCE: ShowStoppers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586623/ShowStoppersR-TV-Features-Tools-Products-for-Working-from-Home-from-Jabra-nectWORLD-OWC-Ten-One-Designs-in-Press-Conference-Broadcast-to-Journalists-Worldwide