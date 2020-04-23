Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Price Law Group is Prepared For Influx of Bankruptcy Cases As A Result of COVID-19

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Price Law Group who is prepared to assist individuals and businesses with bankruptcy filings as a result of the financial crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Price Law Group specializes in Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings for residents in California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada. With the economic fallout as a result of COVID-19, millions of Americans have found themselves without a job, reduced hours or wages/salary, placement on indefinite leave, or fired from their place of employment or lost their source of income. With bills still due and debts continuing to mount, Chapter 7 bankruptcy can be the only solution for many Americans.

In an effort to reach as many people as possible who may need assistance with their Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings in California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada, Price Law Group engaged Findit to assist with improving their online presence and exposure for bankruptcy filings as a result of COVID-19. Utilizing Findit's claim your name feature, Price Law Group added 5 Findit names related to COVID-19 related Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings in the states they provide services in. Each of the names represents the state that Price Law Group provides bankruptcy assistance in as well as the type of bankruptcy. The URLs will help improve indexing under those keywords for Price Law Group in search engines. Along with content creation and social sharing through these Findit sites, Findit is also in the process of creating several videos to highlight the services that Price Law Group provides to individuals and businesses and how they have been in business since 1991. Findit is currently in the process of setting up each URL for Price Law Group.

The URLs Price Law Group Added Are:

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys-california

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys-arizona

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys-texas

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys-nevada

Once these URLs are set up, content will be posted through each URL to target the keywords that match up to each individual URL.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, " We recognize the financial hardship that many of Americans are facing right now after the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought this country to a halt. As a result, millions of Americans are now in a position where they can no longer meet their financial obligations. We want to do all we can to provide them with the contact information of attorneys that specialize in Chapter 7 Bankruptcy throughout the country. Price Law Group is taking on new cases in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. We hope this can help some of the people out there who are in need.

Findit is providing online marketing services to other bankruptcy attorneys across the US who specialize in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. States are available and we can help you improve your online presence and exposure so you can reach the individuals and business owners who are in need of financial relief as a result of the COVID-19 financial crisis. Findit only assists 1 firm per state with marketing campaigns.

About Price Law Group

Price Law Group has protected thousands of financially distressed clients since 1991. Our team is skilled at making sure that you know and understand all of the available options concerning your debt. With offices conveniently located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, we make it simple to serve you.

Price Law Group - Bankruptcy Lawyers

Our firm at Price Law Group is composed of a dedicated team of bankruptcy attorneys who is a nationwide team serving several states. We have helped over 100,000 individuals who were facing debt problems and provided them with a legal solution to their financial situation. If you find yourself in need of legal counsel, choose our firm for personal service and attention to detail in pursuing your interests.

We pride ourselves in having the respect of bankruptcy courts wherever we provide legal services. Bringing well filed and prepared bankruptcy petitions to the court provides our clients with the security they need in facing this difficult time.

For help with your debt situation, our committed legal team is ready to represent you in a myriad of ways to get you back on your feet.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

