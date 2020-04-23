Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEGU ISIN: CA6492972071 Ticker-Symbol: NWU1 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WORLD RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WORLD RESOURCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW WORLD RESOURCE CORP--