Preferred Commerce Inc.: Preferred Commerce Secures Exclusive Licensing Right to Produce and Bring Top-Quality Sustained Superoxide Dismutase Propriety Blends to Market

Advance Nature LLC, Patent Holder, to Partner in the Distribution of Revolutionary Immunity-Bolstering Antioxidant Formula for Advanced Protection Against Viruses, Relief from Anti-Inflammatory Disease Symptoms and the Optimization of General Health

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that the Company has secured a 10-year exclusive licensing right agreement through Advance Nature LLC (ADV), of Holtsville, NY. ADV also has patents pending for the latest proprietary blend of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD), which can be used as a pharmaceutical in treating various diseases resulting from oxidative stress, according to a study published at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

According to the review, "Superoxide dismutase (SODs) constitutes a very important antioxidant defense against oxidative stress in the body. The enzyme acts as a good therapeutic agent against reactive oxygen species-mediated diseases." Combined with a spectrum of supportive interacting ingredients, ADV's advanced blends are slated to be produced and distributed in an array of consumer products ranging from sports drinks, gels and powders to chewable tablets, gummies and more.

"We are exceedingly enthused about the future of this technology and our coming product line, primarily because we have seen very real and convincing results in human, animal, and plant life," stated Liaquat Hossain, Chief Scientist behind the patent-pending formulas. "SOD is one of the most powerful - if not the most powerful - antioxidant in the world, overlooked for decades, because of the consumption speed in the digestive tract."

For the optimization of efficacy, Hossain has developed these advanced formulas, designed to slow down the absorption rate. He continued: "We believe this is a game-changer as it relates to people's health, ranging from the building of stronger immune systems for fighting aggressive viruses and colds to regenerating cells and enzymes to fight off free radicals, help focus and relieve oxidative stress, among a robust spectrum of vital health benefits.

"I have heard it said that success happens when timing and opportunity meet. Having shown promising results with well over 100,000 people around the world, through multiple sales channels, I am persuaded that the time for streamlining retail operations is now, in a determined and focused effort to get this powerful immunity-building supplement straight to people who really need it."

A very valuable aspect of these truly revolutionary products is that they are not just effective for relief from illness. They are also beneficially consumed as powerful daily supplements to enhance daily performance and protect from illness, disease, and even the most aggressive viruses, like COVID-19. The restorative properties, empowered with enhanced sustained methodical delivery, work in harmony to deliver a powerful immune system boost that protects against cellular breakdown, the precursor to illness susceptibility. Michael Ferraro, Preferred Commerce Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am driving preparations for a full-scale launch very soon. We believe we have been presented with the opportunity to touch millions of lives, and we consider it our mission to make an impact on society so in need of enhanced immunity support."

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5 products contain patented formulas that have shown to provide relief to people who have rheumatoid arthritis, visible signs of skin damage, scleroderma, cataracts, gout, inflammation, interstitial cystitis, osteoarthritis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ADHD, not to mention improve overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular systems, mental capacity and focus to people who do not have any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant, and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

