Alpha North ESports & Entertainment: Alpha North Esports Announces Partnership with Roy Sports Group for an Esports Charity Challenge

Alpha North and RSG are partnering with the goal of raising awareness for Frontline Responders and the ECHL Player Relief Fund

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha North"), is proud to announce that it has partnered with Roy Sports Group ("RSG") for an Esports Charity Challenge. The challenge takes place on Saturday April 25, 2020, with players from Alterno Management competing in Sweden from 2-4 PM EST and players in North America competing from 8-10 PM EST. Participating players include several high profile athletes such as Carter Hart, Max Comtois, Taro Hirose, Timothy Liljegren, Rasmus Asplund, Mattias Janmark, & many more.

"It is very important for us to give back to the community in these difficult times as much as we can," said COO of Alpha North, Brian Wilneff. "Through gaming and this partnership with RSG, we will continue to make best efforts for raising awareness for Frontline Responders and other tremendous causes."

"Frontline responders are the heroes of the day and we should all do our part in helping them," said President and CEO of RSG, Allain Roy. "The sacrifices they have all made are invaluable. The ECHL Covid 19 Player Relief Fund is also very close to our hearts as many of our clients have honed their trade in this league. These are the athletes that need our support the most at this time as they also have families and responsibilities to uphold. I'm hoping other agencies and pro athletes can step up to help both of these causes in any way they can."

To kick off the awareness campaign, RSG has pledged $1,500 USD to both causes for a total of $3,000 USD and encourages other agencies to join the cause and donate.

For further details on the Esports Charity Challenge, please follow @gamerzarena and @RSGHockey on Twitter.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Emil Bodenstein

CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphanorthesports.com, or contact info@alphanorthesports.com.

SOURCE: Alpha North ESports & Entertainment

