RedTrack Introduces a Cookieless and 'More Accurate' Ad-Tracking Solution

Cloud-hosted ad tracker RedTrack addresses the needs for media-buyers and publishers to track their media buying and lead generation activities in response to major browsers' privacy policies changes.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox said they no longer support 3rd-party cookies to protect their users' privacy. While users most likely won't notice the change, digital marketers and media-buyers have to completely review their routine. The Tracking Pixel Method is no longer available, workarounds are prohibited, the access to the data is limited.

In response to this, RedTrack came up with effective solution. Now it allows users to track organic traffic and ad campaigns on Google, Facebook and other traffic sources without redirects and 3rd party cookies. With it, publishers may "stitch the funnel" through proper attribution of outbound conversion (happening on partner sites) to inbound traffic, both paid and organic.

For those marketers who prefer working with Affiliate Networks, RedTrack.io started supporting S2S Postback tracking and designed out-of the-box solutions for ClickBank and CJ Affiliate.

The set-up process doesn't require any special skills and can be done in several minutes. To make it even easier RedTrack.io provides dedicated onboarding support when needed.





The major players of the media-buying industry are becoming more concerned about data transparency, accuracy and recency. The old methods are losing their relevance fast as technology landscape changes.

With RedTrack's ad-tracking solutions marketer no longer need to rely on using 3rd party cookies or pixels and can solve four key issues effectively:

Transparency: lack of unified view on media -buying and outcomes

Speed: lack of real time insights

Alignment: lack of KPI measurement consistency across team

Scale: lack of automation tied to data

It is one of the most effective technologies that allow you to diligently monitor the journey of an advertisement from the impression to click to conversion(s) across all your channels, teams and activities.



