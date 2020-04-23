Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB or the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors declared at its April 21, 2020 meeting, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020, payable on June 18, 2020. This dividend equates to a 5.09% annualized yield based on the $17.28 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

Contact:

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Josephine Iannelli

EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

(207) 288-3314

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank and Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586647/Bar-Harbor-Bankshares-Declares-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend