Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856701 ISIN: US7703231032 Ticker-Symbol: RHJ 
Tradegate
23.04.20
14:18 Uhr
38,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,40040,80022:31
40,40040,60022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT HALF
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC38,200-0,52 %