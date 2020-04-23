

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $74 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $2.7 billion from $2.9 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $2.7 Bln vs. $2.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.58 Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60



