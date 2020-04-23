Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910509 ISIN: US3379321074 Ticker-Symbol: FE7 
Tradegate
22.04.20
19:57 Uhr
40,800 Euro
+1,000
+2,51 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,60040,00022:31
39,80040,00022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTENERGY
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION40,800+2,51 %