Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 ISIN: US4581401001 Ticker-Symbol: INL 
Tradegate
23.04.20
21:55 Uhr
54,90 Euro
-0,67
-1,21 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3152,0223:00
54,7154,8822:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTEL CORPORATION54,90-1,21 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,10
Hebel: 4,73
mit moderatem Hebel