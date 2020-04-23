Ginger Beef Corporation: Reliance on Temporary Exemption to File Documents

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / GB (TSXV:GB) (the "Corporation" or "Ginger Beef") announces that pursuant to the Temporary Exemption From Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Temporary Exemption") granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation will be relying on the Temporary Exemption from having to file by April 29, 2020, its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") relating to the annual financial statements. The Corporation expects to file its annual financial statements and MD&A by June 1, 2020.

The Corporation will also be relying on the Temporary Exemption from having to file by May 19, 2020, its Statement of Executive Compensation. The Corporation expects to file its Statement of Executive Compensation by June 1, 2020.

The Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Corporation has not had any material business developments since the date of filing of its last interim financial reports on November 28, 2019.

James Leung

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 272-8088

Facsimile: (403) 235-0688

Email: jleung@gingerbeefchoice.com

