Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET46 ISIN: US78486Q1013 Ticker-Symbol: SV4 
Tradegate
21.04.20
19:19 Uhr
154,00 Euro
-7,00
-4,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,00159,0022:31
158,00159,0022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP154,00-4,35 %