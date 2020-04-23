Company was also ranked #1 by customers on Spring 2020 G2 Grid for Pricing Software and named to Constellation ShortList for Price Optimization Solutions for Q1 2020

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it was named a 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award finalist for SAP App Center Partner of the Year. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals.

"Pricefx maintained a consistent position in 2019 as an eco-system leader and well deserving finalist for App Center Partner of the Year," said Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer at SAP. "Their true cloud native solution enables our mutual customers to unlock the power of SAP Operational and master data, to optimize, manage and realize bottom line growth through dynamic pricing across multiple channels. Pricefx continually innovates, and have enhanced their proposition with SAP Customer Experience to include S/4HANA and Cloud Platform Integrations. Our strategic partnership with Pricefx drives mutual success and value for our customers and ecosystem. We are excited for the future ahead of our joint partnership."

Finalists and winners in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators. Pricefx applications Optimized Dynamic Pricing, Optimized Promotions Rebates and Optimized Algorithmic Pricing are available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

Pricefx was also named the only Leader in Pricing Software by G2 Crowd. This ranking in the Spring 2020 G2 Grid? is based on verified customer reviews. The company was ranked first on the G2 Momentum Grid, which highlights companies that are achieving continued growth at accelerated rates. In addition, G2 Spring report shows customers see Pricefx as the Easiest To Do Business With and The Best Relationship provider. G2 Crowd includes more than 500,000 independent user reviews, and more than 1.5 million visitors each month to make business software buying decisions easier and more reliable.

In February, the company was again named to the Constellation ShortList for Price Optimization. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

"We are honored to be recognized for the work we do daily across the globe to help organizations deliver more value and unlock revenue growth," said Patrick Adams, chief revenue officer of Pricefx. "Being honored by SAP, G2 Crowd and Constellation Research shows that our partners, customers and the industry at large see Pricefx as an innovative, proven and top-performing solution to help businesses achieve pricing excellence. These awards are a result of our expanding customer base across several sectors globally, coupled with our high customer satisfaction and commitment to providing fast, flexible and friendly pricing software for our customers."

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help the best run SAP.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

