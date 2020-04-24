Technavio has been monitoring the seeds market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 12.28 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Government support through farm subsidies and financial aid has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Seeds market in US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Seeds market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- GM Seeds
- Conventional Seeds
- Crop Type
- Grain Seeds and Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetable Seeds
- Other Seeds
Seeds market in US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our seeds market in US report covers the following areas:
- Seeds market in US size
- Seeds market in US trends
- Seeds market in US industry analysis
This study identifies rising prominence of digital technology in agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the seeds market in US growth during the next few years.
Seeds market in US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the seeds market in US, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the seeds market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Seeds market in US 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist seeds market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the seeds market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the seeds market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seeds market in US vendors
