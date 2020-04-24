

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the February reading.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also was up an annual 0.4 percent. That also matched expectations and was down from the 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care, communications and recreation. They were down for fuel and education.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat, while core inflation was down 0.1 percent.



