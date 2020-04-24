Technavio has been monitoring the stock images market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005737/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. The demand for stock images will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for stock images has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Stock Images Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Stock images market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Editorial
- Commercial
- Image Source
- Macrostock
- Microstock
- License Model
- RM
- RF
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31557
Stock Images Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock images market report covers the following areas:
- Stock Images Market Size
- Stock Images Market Trends
- Stock Images Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography as one of the prime reasons driving the stock images market growth during the next few years.
Stock Images Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the stock images market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stock images market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Stock Images Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the stock images market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Editorial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE
- Market segmentation by image source
- Comparison by image source
- Macrostock Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Microstock Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by image source
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL
- Market segmentation by license model
- Comparison by license model
- RM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by license model
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in related business portfolios
- Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers
- Increasing demand for moving images
- Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography
- Increase in strategic partnerships
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Depositphotos Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Envato Pty Ltd.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- PIXTA Inc.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005737/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/