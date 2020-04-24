

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Emergent BioSolutions have collaborated to support the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's lead investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



The collaboration will accelerate Johnson & Johnson's goal to supply more than one billion doses of the vaccine globally.



As per the terms of the deal, Johnson & Johnson will invest to expand drug substance capacity related to the vaccine candidate.



Emergent will provide drug substance manufacturing services with its molecule-to-market CDMO offering, beginning in 2020, and will also reserve operations capacity to potentially support commercial manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate leveraging Janssen's AdVac and PER.C6 technologies beginning in 2021.



Johnson & Johnson has already begun preparations for clinical vaccine production at its facility in Leiden, the Netherlands, with the aim of initiating Phase 1 human clinical studies of its vaccine candidate in September 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de