Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869843 ISIN: US0116591092 Ticker-Symbol: ALK 
Tradegate
23.04.20
21:52 Uhr
26,250 Euro
+0,785
+3,08 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,05026,36523.04.
26,08526,21523.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALASKA AIR
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALASKA AIR GROUP INC26,250+3,08 %