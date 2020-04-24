AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2020 / 05:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 23/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.0047 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50500 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 60184 EQS News ID: 1029011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2020 23:20 ET (03:20 GMT)