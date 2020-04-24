

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad lower on Friday, with a rising death toll of the Covid-19 pandemic likely to be at the front of mind for investors.



The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 190,000 late Thursday, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country with 873,137 cases and nearly 50,000 fatalities, followed by Italy and Spain.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that social distancing guidelines might be extended until early in the summer or later, but vehemently advocated the need to gradually open up the economy.



U.S. cases rose at the slowest pace in three weeks, while China reported no new deaths for the ninth straight day.



The U.K. has reported 638 new deaths taking the total tally to 18,738 as of Friday morning.



Meanwhile, the leaders of 27 EU member states have approved a $540 billion aid package to help mitigate the consequences of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in member countries.



At Thursday's virtual summit, the EU leaders also agreed on a recovery fund, without giving a specific figure, intended to rebuild the 27-nation bloc's economies.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders there was a risk of 'doing too little too late' to contain the outbreak.



Asian markets fell in cautious trade after a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus reportedly failed in its first randomized clinical trial.



Gold prices slipped on a firmer dollar, while oil climbed back above $17 a barrel after some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



In economic releases, retail sales data from the U.K. and Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.K. consumer confidence declined sharply amid lockdown in April, as initially estimated, final data from GfK showed earlier today. The corresponding index fell to -34 from -9 in March.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as investors reacted to troubling labor market data, rebounding oil prices and reports suggesting that Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomized clinical trial. The company, however, said the study was unable to provide statistically meaningful conclusions due to low enrollment.



After the closing bell, Intel reported strong first-quarter financial results, but withdrew the full-year guidance that it shared three months ago. Capital One Financial Corp. swung to a loss in the first quarter, while E-Trade Financial Corp. reported below-consensus earnings.



American Airlines, American Express and Verizon are among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading later today.



European markets closed higher on Thursday as a continued rebound in oil prices helped offset data showing collapsing business activity in Europe.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.9 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both jumped about 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.9 percent.



