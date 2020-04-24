Syngenta announced today a successful EUR 100 million tap of the recent EUR 500 million Eurobond announced on 8 April 2020 bringing the total size to EUR 600 million.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423006005/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Central Line

+41 61 323 23 23

media.relations@syngenta.com

Head of Global Media Relations

Graeme Taylor

+41 79 309 20 68