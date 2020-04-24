Anzeige
Freitag, 24.04.2020
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
08:04 Uhr
0,329 Euro
+0,009
+2,81 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2020 | 08:05
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the allocation of capacities of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal

AB Klaipedos nafta.

The Company performs the allocation of capacities according to the publicly announced Regulations for Use of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, which were verified and approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council and the General Manager of the Company.

During the allocation procedure of the LNG terminal capacities the LNG regasification capacities and LNG reloading capacities shall be allocated. The total volume of the LNG terminal capacity being allocated is 3.75 bcm per annum or approximately 44,437,500 MWh applying a natural gas gross heating value - 11.85 kWh/nm3. On its website the Company announces and constantly updates the information regarding the unallocated capacities of the LNG terminal, which shall be available for acquisition during the Gas Year as well.

The Company shall accept the requests of potential LNG terminal users until 25th of May, 2020, 4:30 p.m. Lithuanian time.

Annex No. 1 - Invitation to provide LNG terminal capacity allocation requests.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • Invitation to use LNG Terminal capacities 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01d7e1be-f7d9-490e-95fb-fea49237b4c7)
