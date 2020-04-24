

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined for the first time in four months in February, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The all industry activity index fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in February, offsetting a 0.6 percent rise in January.



Economists had expected a 0.5 percent decline. This was the first decrease since October.



Among components, construction activity decreased 1.6 percent on month, after a 1.2 percent rise in January. The tertiary industry activity declined 0.6 percent in February, after a 0.3 percent rise.



Industrial production fell 0.3 percent in February, after a 2.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 2.1 percent in February, following a 1.8 percent decline in the prior month.



