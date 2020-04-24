Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: March 2020 Factsheet 24-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the quarter ended on 31 March 2020 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 31 March 2020 As at 31 March 2020, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP517.6 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.5m GBP0.5m Office, London GBP12.8m GBP7.8m Residential, London GBP39.0m GBP4.2m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Hotel, Berwick GBP10.5m GBP4.5m Total Sterling Loans GBP206.1m GBP38.8m Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.2m GBP5.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.1m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.3m - Hotel, Spain GBP34.1m GBP14.1m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.4m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP34.2m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP1.7m GBP11.4m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.9m GBP2.4m Office Portfolio, GBP31.3m Dublin Total Euro Loans GBP238.2m GBP34.5m Total Portfolio GBP444.3m GBP73.3m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. First Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the first quarter of 2020: New Loan, Office Portfolio, Ireland: on 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6 year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total. The portfolio currently has 98.8 per cent occupancy. New Loan: Hotel, North Berwick, Scotland: On 12th February 2020, the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a total commitment of GBP15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, which has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, will support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is GBP10.5 million whilst the total commitment is GBP15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years. Loan Upsize: Hotel & Residential, UK: On 27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a GBP20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of GBP10.0 million. The remaining loan term is 1.75 years with a 1 year extension option. Loan Repayments & Amortisation: the following loan repayments and material amortisation were received during the first quarter:- · a full and final repayment of the EUR 16 million loan on an office in Paris; · EUR 11.9 million of unscheduled amortisation on the loan on the mixed portfolio in Europe, following a portfolio of asset sales which was in line with the borrower's business plan; and · Full and final repayment of the mixed use development, South East UK loan as the borrower completed their business plan. Liquidity The Group is very modestly levered with net debt of just GBP18.8 million at 31 March (equal to 4.4 per cent of NAV), has no repo facilities outstanding and significant available but undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP102 million to fund existing commitments of GBP74.8 million and carefully selected new opportunities. The way in which the Group's borrowing facilities are structured means that it does not need to fund spread mark margin calls. The Group does have the obligation to post cash collateral under its hedging facilities. However, cash would not need to be posted until the hedges were more than GBP20 million out of the money. The mark to market of the hedges at 31 March 2020 was just GBP1.3 million (out of the money) and with the robust hedging structure employed by the Group, post cash collateral has never been required since inception. Portfolio Overview in Light of COVID-19 The Investment Adviser is in regular dialogue with all of the borrowers in the Group's portfolio and is working alongside them to navigate this currently disrupted market. In the current market, the Group is particularly focussed on its exposure to hospitality, retail and on construction and renovation projects. Outside of these areas, whilst there is clearly disruption in all markets and we monitor all loans closely, borrowers have either collected the majority of rent, are expected to, and/or have adequate interest reserves available for the short to medium term and therefore are not discussed in further detail. Hospitality Hospitality was 34.1 per cent of invested assets as at 31 March 2020. Given local requirements to close hotels in many jurisdictions and the temporary cessation of almost all leisure and business travel, we expect to see a significant negative impact in operational performance generally across the hospitality sector for 2020 as a whole. Whilst this negative impact is expected across the hospitality sector in the near term, the Group's Investment Adviser is confident in the fundamentals of the markets in which the assets are located and the borrower's business plans for the assets over the medium to long term. The Group's hospitality exposure has been structured defensively by the Investment Adviser by conducting thorough due diligence, working with strong sponsors and implementing robust loan structures combined with significant diversification by jurisdiction and asset type. Each investment has a significant cushion to real estate collateral value protecting the lender's position. The Group's hospitality exposure at 31 March 2020 can be further categorised as follows: Percentage of invested Percentage of total assets in hospitality invested assets Three UK hotels 35.0% 11.8% currently closed but with interest reserves in place Irish asset under 28.1% 9.6% contract to Irish HSE Hotel under 22.4% 7.7% construction with interest capitalised during construction Hotels under 7.5% 2.6% construction but interest paid current Other hotels (part 6.9% 2.4% of mixed portfolios) The largest single hotel exposure is the hotel in Dublin, Ireland, representing 28.1% of hospitality exposure at 31 March. As previously announced, the borrower has granted a licence to the Health Service Executive ("HSE"), Ireland's public healthcare provider, which allows the HSE to use the Hotel and Convention Centre for accommodation and the provision of healthcare and other important services to the Irish public. This licence will assist the HSE with delivering significant additional accommodation capacity and in its efforts to manage the expected increased demand for accommodation related to the coronavirus outbreak. The contract was effective from 26 March 2020. The Group considers that this has significantly de-risked its hospitality exposure. The table above also shows that 29.9 per cent of the hospitality exposure relates to hotels which are currently under construction and therefore not expected to be income generating during this period. The interest on the

