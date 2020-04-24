DJ SWEF: March 2020 Factsheet

24 April 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the quarter ended on 31 March 2020 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 31 March 2020 As at 31 March 2020, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP517.6 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.5m GBP0.5m Office, London GBP12.8m GBP7.8m Residential, London GBP39.0m GBP4.2m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Hotel, Berwick GBP10.5m GBP4.5m Total Sterling Loans GBP206.1m GBP38.8m Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.2m GBP5.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.1m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.3m - Hotel, Spain GBP34.1m GBP14.1m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.4m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP34.2m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP1.7m GBP11.4m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.9m GBP2.4m Office Portfolio, GBP31.3m Dublin Total Euro Loans GBP238.2m GBP34.5m Total Portfolio GBP444.3m GBP73.3m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. First Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the first quarter of 2020: New Loan, Office Portfolio, Ireland: on 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6 year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total. The portfolio currently has 98.8 per cent occupancy. New Loan: Hotel, North Berwick, Scotland: On 12th February 2020, the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a total commitment of GBP15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, which has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, will support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is GBP10.5 million whilst the total commitment is GBP15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years. Loan Upsize: Hotel & Residential, UK: On 27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a GBP20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of GBP10.0 million. The remaining loan term is 1.75 years with a 1 year extension option. Loan Repayments & Amortisation: the following loan repayments and material amortisation were received during the first quarter:- · a full and final repayment of the EUR 16 million loan on an office in Paris; · EUR 11.9 million of unscheduled amortisation on the loan on the mixed portfolio in Europe, following a portfolio of asset sales which was in line with the borrower's business plan; and · Full and final repayment of the mixed use development, South East UK loan as the borrower completed their business plan. Liquidity The Group is very modestly levered with net debt of just GBP18.8 million at 31 March (equal to 4.4 per cent of NAV), has no repo facilities outstanding and significant available but undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP102 million to fund existing commitments of GBP74.8 million and carefully selected new opportunities. The way in which the Group's borrowing facilities are structured means that it does not need to fund spread mark margin calls. The Group does have the obligation to post cash collateral under its hedging facilities. However, cash would not need to be posted until the hedges were more than GBP20 million out of the money. The mark to market of the hedges at 31 March 2020 was just GBP1.3 million (out of the money) and with the robust hedging structure employed by the Group, post cash collateral has never been required since inception. Portfolio Overview in Light of COVID-19 The Investment Adviser is in regular dialogue with all of the borrowers in the Group's portfolio and is working alongside them to navigate this currently disrupted market. In the current market, the Group is particularly focussed on its exposure to hospitality, retail and on construction and renovation projects. Outside of these areas, whilst there is clearly disruption in all markets and we monitor all loans closely, borrowers have either collected the majority of rent, are expected to, and/or have adequate interest reserves available for the short to medium term and therefore are not discussed in further detail. Hospitality Hospitality was 34.1 per cent of invested assets as at 31 March 2020. Given local requirements to close hotels in many jurisdictions and the temporary cessation of almost all leisure and business travel, we expect to see a significant negative impact in operational performance generally across the hospitality sector for 2020 as a whole. Whilst this negative impact is expected across the hospitality sector in the near term, the Group's Investment Adviser is confident in the fundamentals of the markets in which the assets are located and the borrower's business plans for the assets over the medium to long term. The Group's hospitality exposure has been structured defensively by the Investment Adviser by conducting thorough due diligence, working with strong sponsors and implementing robust loan structures combined with significant diversification by jurisdiction and asset type. Each investment has a significant cushion to real estate collateral value protecting the lender's position. The Group's hospitality exposure at 31 March 2020 can be further categorised as follows: Percentage of invested Percentage of total assets in hospitality invested assets Three UK hotels 35.0% 11.8% currently closed but with interest reserves in place Irish asset under 28.1% 9.6% contract to Irish HSE Hotel under 22.4% 7.7% construction with interest capitalised during construction Hotels under 7.5% 2.6% construction but interest paid current Other hotels (part 6.9% 2.4% of mixed portfolios) The largest single hotel exposure is the hotel in Dublin, Ireland, representing 28.1% of hospitality exposure at 31 March. As previously announced, the borrower has granted a licence to the Health Service Executive ("HSE"), Ireland's public healthcare provider, which allows the HSE to use the Hotel and Convention Centre for accommodation and the provision of healthcare and other important services to the Irish public. This licence will assist the HSE with delivering significant additional accommodation capacity and in its efforts to manage the expected increased demand for accommodation related to the coronavirus outbreak. The contract was effective from 26 March 2020. The Group considers that this has significantly de-risked its hospitality exposure. The table above also shows that 29.9 per cent of the hospitality exposure relates to hotels which are currently under construction and therefore not expected to be income generating during this period. The interest on the

largest loan, representing 22.4 per cent of hospitality exposure, was always expected to capitalise during this period and has therefore had no impact on the operating cash flows of the Group. The interest on the other hotel under construction, representing 7.5 per cent of hospitality exposure, is paid current and was received in full and on time at the end of March. An interest reserve is also in place for this loan. There may of course be an impact on the completion and opening dates of these assets in due course as a result of the disruption to construction during this period and we continue to monitor this closely. The final material category relates to the three UK hotels which are currently required to be closed by the government and represent 35 per cent of the Group's hospitality exposure. We have been working closely with the borrowers during this period with regards to asset safeguarding and cost management. All loans have lender controlled cash reserves in place which will enable interest to remain current in the near term. Construction and renovation projects The final major area of focus has been construction and renovation projects. This can be further categorised as follows: Percentage of Percentage of total invested assets in invested assets construction / renovation UK Hotel and 50.7% 11.2% Residential under construction - paid current Hotel under 34.6% 7.7% construction - interest capitalised Non-hotel under 13.0% 2.9% renovation - interest capitalised Non-hotel under 1.7% 0.4% construction - interest capitalised The hotel under construction is discussed above. Interest on the largest construction project, representing 50.7 per cent of construction and renovation assets, is paid current and was paid in full and on time at the end of March. An interest reserve is also in place for this loan. Interest on the other projects is capitalised and therefore group cash flow is not impacted by the current disruption. Some sites have been required by local laws to close, others have had progress disrupted due to social distancing measures. Whilst this will lead to some opening delays, our underwriting on these types of loans tends to be conservative such that we do not anticipate any material adverse impacts in the medium term against our underwriting. Expected Credit Losses (Impairment) With the exception of the credit linked notes, all loans within the portfolio are classified and measured at amortised cost as they meet the following criteria: · They are held within a business model whose objective is to hold the asset in order to collect contractual cash flows; and · The contractual terms give rise to cash flows that are solely payment of principal and interest on principal on a specified date. The adoption of IFRS 9 in 2018 changed the basis of impairment from an incurred loss to an expected credit loss basis and established a three stage approach for recognition of impairment, based on whether there has been a significant deterioration in the credit risk of a financial asset since initial recognition. These three stages then determine the amount of impairment provision recognised. At Initial Recognition Recognise a loss allowance equal to 12 months expected credit losses resulting from default events that are possible within 12 months. After initial recognition: Stage 1 Credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. Recognise 12 months expected credit losses. Stage 2 Credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. Recognise lifetime expected losses . Interest revenue recognised on a gross basis. Stage 3 Credit impaired financial asset. Recognise lifetime expected losses. Interest revenue recognised on a net basis (i.e. losses are "above the line" and impact P&L and NAV). The Group has not recognised expected credit losses at initial recognition on any of its loans. For the purposes of classifying between stages 1 to 3 after initial recognition, the Group considers a change in credit risk based on a combination of the following factors: · Underlying income performance is at a greater than 10 per cent variance to the underwritten loan metrics; · Loan to Value is greater than 75-80 per cent; · Loan to Value or income covenant test results are at a variance of greater than 5-10 per cent of loan default covenant level; · Late payments have occurred and not been cured; · Loan maturity date is within six months and the borrower has not presented an achievable refinance or repayment plan; · Covenant and performance milestones criteria under the loan have required more than two waivers; · Increased credit risk has been identified on tenants representing greater than 25 per cent of underlying asset income; · Income rollover / tenant break options exist such that a lease up of more than 30 per cent of underlying property will be required within 12 months in order to meet loan covenants and interest payments; and · Borrower management team quality has adversely changed. At the end of 2019 it was considered that all loans were Stage 1. It is likely in the current circumstances that many loans will move to stage 2 based on the criteria above. However, it is important to note that this will not automatically mean that an expected credit loss will be recognised. This is because the formula for calculating the expected credit loss is: "Present Value of loan" x "probability of default" x "value of expected loss". The Group considers it very likely that the third part of the formula "value of expected loss" is likely to remain as nil for most if not all loans, even if they move from Stage 1 to Stage 2, due to the significant headroom the Group has with an average loan to value (based on the last third party valuations) of 62.1 per cent. Dividend On 23 April 2020, the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the first quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share. This was covered 0.89x excluding unrealised FX gains and 0.99x covered including unrealised FX gains. The Board and Investment Adviser recognise the importance of dividends for our shareholders. We hold a dividend reserve built up over several years which we currently expect will enable us to maintain the dividend at 6.5 pence per annum in the short to medium term, even if the dividend is uncovered by earnings in any quarter. As a result, dividends would therefore not be paid out of capital reserves. The Company will keep the level of dividend under review as the situation evolves and update shareholders as appropriate. Share Price Performance At the end of the quarter, the share price traded at a significant discount to NAV of (26.4) per cent, having started the quarter at a premium of 1.2 per cent. The discount manifested itself as a direct consequence of weak market sentiment following the COVID-19 crisis as equity markets experienced substantial declines. The Company's NAV has however not moved in tandem with the share price and remained stable during the quarter, having started the quarter at 103.24 pence and moving only marginally to 103.22 pence as at 31 March 2020. The Company has over the last financial year typically traded at around a 2 per cent premium to NAV, and post-period has rebounded somewhat to trade at a 9.7 per cent discount to NAV as at close of business on 23rd April 2020. Market Commentary and Outlook Global markets have seen unprecedented disruption since the spread of COVID-19 to Europe and the U.S. from early March onwards. Real estate has been no exception with the iShares UK Real Estate ETF trading as low as 414.15 pence per share on 19 March, a decrease of 38 per cent from the start of the year, and has subsequently recovered to 517.7 pence per share on 9 April. Due to isolation measures in place around the world, real estate transactional and occupancy markets have both been highly impacted. On the private transaction side, a very small number of transactions which were already far along the closing process continue to be completed but otherwise new transactional and financing activity has slowed to practically zero in Europe. In addition to the issues of market uncertainties, executing real estate transactions with a lockdown in place provides a number of practical challenges. Considerations include the ability to visit and access the physical real estate for inspections, surveys and appraisals, the challenges of coordinating teams of lawyers, diligence providers, buyers, sellers and financing parties all working remotely and in some jurisdictions the need for physical closing meetings. For transactions that are closing, valuation reports are currently being issued with material uncertainty caveats reflecting the market environment. Disruption to real estate cashflows have come through quickly. This has

