Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882058 ISIN: GB0006825383 Ticker-Symbol: OHP 
Tradegate
23.04.20
18:02 Uhr
25,110 Euro
+1,880
+8,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSIMMON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSIMMON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,22024,69009:03
24,22024,69009:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERSIMMON
PERSIMMON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERSIMMON PLC25,110+8,09 %