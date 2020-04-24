

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), in its COVID-19 update, said it plans for a phased restart to work on site with effect from April 27. The decision follows the UK Government's objective of getting the construction sector back to work as it sees construction as a vital element of the UK economy.



It was on March 25 that Persimmon announced the implementation of a range of measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the closure of all of its sales offices, the migration of non-site colleagues to home working and an orderly shutdown of its construction sites.



In the five weeks ended April 19, the company secured about 820 gross private sales reservations. Cancellation rates remain at historically low levels.



Further, the company said it continues to pay all supplier invoices in a timely manner, with 95 percent of invoices being settled within 60 days, in compliance with the requirements of the Prompt Payment Code.



Regarding colleagues, the company said around 30 percent of Group colleagues have been unable to work during the shutdown period but have continued to be paid in full by Persimmon.



The company said it has not made use of the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff, has no current plans to access any of the UK Government's COVID-19 funding programmes and continues to pay all taxes promptly.



The company will announce a trading update on April 29, ahead of its AGM.



