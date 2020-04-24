

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - With trading in line with revised expectations, British publishing and education company Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) said Friday that its revenue slid by 5 percent for the first quarter. The revised expectations were based on the potential impact of the pandemic on its businesses, the Group said.



In the quarter, Global Assessment revenue declined 3 percent, and International revenue slid by 10 percent due to closures of test centres and schools across many overseas markets and also due to the phasing of courseware sales in the UK. North American Courseware revenue declined 10 percent.



However, Global Online Learning revenue grew 6 percent, with a strong performance in Virtual Schools driven by good enrollment growth and planned new school openings as well as growth in Online Program Management.



The Group added it will continue to invest in the Pearson Learning Platform and that its product road map for 2020 is on track.



