WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
Berlin
24.04.20
08:08 Uhr
36,950 Euro
-0,150
-0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.04.2020
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Dr Bandhana Kumari Rawal
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b)LEI
5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0003385308
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition for own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3283.41 pence per share500
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



500 ordinary 25p shares


3283.41 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
23 April 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

© 2020 PR Newswire