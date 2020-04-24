

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L), in its Covid-19 update on Friday, said its senior leaders will take a voluntary 20 percent pay cut from April through June.



Further, the Board of Directors has agreed to a voluntary 20 percent reduction in their base salary and fees from April through June, with the equivalent cash amount to be donated to the Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund.



Over the next few months, the company will continue to maintain base pay for all employees who are unable to fulfil their roles because of store or site closures. The company also said it will not rely on government support for jobs in the UK where more than a third of its employees are based.



The company's trench coat factory in Castleford is now manufacturing non-surgical gowns and supplying them to the UK National Health Service.



The firm is also sourcing surgical masks through supply chain and supplying them to the NHS and charities. To date, the company has donated more than 100,000 pieces of PPE.



The company will now publish annual preliminary results on May 22 rather than May 14.



