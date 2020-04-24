University Careers Services and Employers Launch New Online Resource to Support Students During Coronavirus Crisis

- NextStepSupport.org is a free resource to help students know where they stand with their employment prospects and help them prepare for virtual hiring processes in the months ahead

- NextStepSupport.org provides an industry wide solution developed between universities, employers and technology providers

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online site for students across the UK and Ireland is now live. NextStepSupport.org (www.nextstepsupport.org) is a one-stop shop for the latest news and information from employers on their hiring plans, and from university careers services on the supports they are offering their students, now remotely.

NextStepSupport.org, developed by Group GTI with industry bodies including AGCAS, the ISE and the AHECS in Ireland, includes careers advice and skills advice, graduate benchmark and psychometric testing and guidance on 'virtual assessments' as employers move their interview and recruitment processes online. Employers will also run workshops and virtual hiring events through the site. NextStepSupport.org is also a supportive place for students to air their concerns about the impacts of the coronavirus crisis and seek information on specific issues from each other and from trusted sources.

Commenting, Group GTI Chief Executive Simon Martin said:

"The dynamics of graduate employment in these economic conditions is a fast-moving situation and new evidence on the overall picture is coming in all the time. A recent survey conducted by Trendence UK and Ireland found that over 60% of students felt they either won't get a job or are less confident about a job because of coronavirus. This is causing understandable worry on top of the financial and social concerns many students have. Students have said they need live updates from employers and other supports ranging from developing their virtual interviewing skills to health and wellbeing advice. University careers teams are ideally placed to help with advice, tools and support, much of which can now be delivered through online and video support.

"This situation needs an industry wide and open site to support students. The industry associations have collaborated to provide this through NextStepSupport.org. It provides students with the information they need to continue to plan their futures and to use the time they have now to develop skills that will help them participate fully in the opportunities that will re-emerge as the economy improves."

NextStepSupport.org is an open collaboration between a number of organisations that provide information and support services to students. Its partners include the Institute of Student Employers (ISE), The Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services (AGCAS), the Association of Higher Education Careers Services (AHECS) in Ireland, ASET Online, The Student Room and Group GTI.

To learn more, go to www.nextstepsupport.org.

Trendance UK and Ireland Snapshot Student Survey results are available from www.groupgti.com.