BIO KOREA 2020 goes fully digital with e-Conference, Online Meeting, and Virtual Exhibition from May 18 09:00 to 23 18:00

BIO KOREA 2020 International Convention, where global bio experts correspond, is shifting to an online-only event.

BIO KOREA 2020 will be held as an online convention from May 18 09:00 to 23 18:00. BIO KOREA Organizing Committee has taken its final measures to execute a full digitalization of the event considering the health and safety of its participants and prevention of the further spread of COVID-19 ultimate importance above all other matters concerned. Under the main theme "A New Paradigm in the Age of Data Science", BIO KOREA 2020 will be held as an online convention, maintaining its five main programs consisting of Conference, Business Forum, Exhibition, Invest Fair, and Job Fair. You can participate on BIO KOREA 2020 Official Website: www.biokorea.org. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BIO KOREA Organizing Committee has taken its final measures to execute a full digitalization of the event considering the health and safety of its participants and prevention of the further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) ultimate importance above all other matters concerned. In place of hosting an in-person format in Seoul, it will digitally take place over the entire week of May 18 23, 2020.

Under the main theme "A New Paradigm in the Age of Data Science", BIO KOREA 2020 will be held as an online convention, maintaining its five main programs consisting of Conference, Business Forum (Partnering), Exhibition, Invest Fair, and Job Fair.

BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention from e-Conference, Online Meeting, and Virtual Exhibition

Regardless of the current outbreak of COVID-19, BIO KOREA 2020 will continue to cater for its participants to its best means. As the five main programs of BIO KOREA (Conference, Business Forum (Partnering), Exhibition, Invest Fair, and Job Fair) are delivered online, its participants can partake in the convention with safety and convenience. Moreover, this pioneering move will greatly enhance the efficiency in terms of time and effort put in by the presenters and all other participants for the preparation and operation of BIO KOREA 2020.

The five main programs of BIO KOREA 2020 will create an arena where in-depth academic knowledge and innovative entrepreneurial ideas are exchanged by way of e-Conference and Online Business Forum with partnering (Online Meeting). Those gems of knowledge and innovation will then be elaborated and visualized by numerous leading bio-companies around the globe in Virtual Exhibition. Not only that, BIO KOREA 2020's Invest Fair and Job Fair will provide invaluable opportunities for general investors and the public to directly participate into the global bio industry.

BIO KOREA Organizing Committee stated that it is spurring towards preparing BIO KOREA 2020 as an online convention determined to support the information exchange of the bio industry. In addition to its advanced implementation including the operation of VR Zone and Live streaming, the Committee aims to conduct a safe and successful delivery of BIO KOREA 2020 as an online convention, turning the global crisis into opportunity.

BIO KOREA is a place of practical business correspondence as well as international information and technology exchange, invigorating the bio industry. In its 15th year of bringing together various international academics, professionals, and CEOs of global bio companies to obtain, exchange, and discuss diverse affairs, BIO KOREA had been providing abundant opportunities to assure competitive edges within the convergence industry centered around biotechnology.

For more information, visit BIO KOREA's Official Website: www.biokorea.org and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tYarlZEL0A&feature=youtu.be.

