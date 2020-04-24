

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust plc (MRCH.L) said, on a total return basis, earnings per share was 87.57 pence for the year ended 31 January 2020 compared to a loss per share of 29.37 pence, previous year. Profit on ordinary activities before tax was 96.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 31.9 million pounds. On a revenue basis, earnings per share was 29.67 pence compared to 27.68 pence.



A quarterly dividend of 6.8 pence per ordinary share, in line with the third quarter's dividend, is payable on 29 May 2020 to holders on the register at the close of business on 24 April 2020. The total dividend for the 2019/20 year is 27.1 pence, an increase of 4.2% on the previous year.



