From assessments of your cleaning procedures to post-cleaning verification, our solutions will enable you to open your doors while meeting the strict standards of cleanliness needed to prevent exposure to the virus.

Cleaning and Disinfection Supervision

We offer on-site and remote management and supervision services to ensure the effectiveness of your cleaning and disinfection procedures. These include:

Assessments of your documented cleaning and disinfection procedures, inspired by international standards

Validation of the efficacy of your disinfection procedures

Validation of your cleaning agents according to the latest approved registered products lists

Identification of possibly affected areas and surfaces, and mapping of exposure routes and transmission pathways for COVID-19

Training in adequate cleaning and disinfection procedures

Post-Cleaning Verification

We offer post-cleaning validation walk-through inspections and supplementary environmental surface sampling to assess the effectiveness of your cleaning and disinfection programs and the extent and persistence of COVID-19 on surfaces. These are performed by SGS health and safety experts trained in infection prevention and control procedures.

Our sampling activities are based on current WHO and other internationally recognized guidelines. We will:

Create a detailed plan of your site's layout, including ventilation systems, furniture placement and contact surfaces

Identify critical sampling points based on possible disease transmission routes and frequently touched surfaces

Document all cleaning and disinfection activities for the designated sampling points

Collect the necessary control samples

To validate your cleaning and disinfection procedures, we offer a combination of on-site and laboratory testing for surface swab samples:

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) and surface debris testing as a metric for the hygiene status assessment

SARS-CoV-2 testing based on the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-qPCR), allowing for the screening of the targeted virus

We have partnered with many industry leaders from hotels, restaurants and retail businesses to develop the scope of activities behind these services.

Premises that meet the defined requirements will be awarded the SGS Approval Mark. This mark provides assurance that hotels, retail stores, restaurants, offices and other facilities have effective procedures for cleaning and disinfection. As a result, it offers customers and staff peace of mind as they enter and use the facility, knowing risks have been minimized.

Read more about SGS Disinfection Monitoring Services >

For further information, please contact:

EHS.COVID19helpdesk@sgs.com

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.