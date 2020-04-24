

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a provider of transport services, announced Friday further cost control measures amid Covid-19 pandemic. The Executive Directors and Board have volunteered a 20 percent reduction in salaries and fees.



The Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer have volunteered to take a 20 percent reduction in salaries for an initial period of three months, and the Chairman and non-executive Board directors have volunteered a corresponding reduction in their fees for the same initial period.



In addition, a wider group of senior employees have made voluntary salary reductions and deferrals for the same period.



In its update on its response to the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic, the company said its liquidity further enhanced through 300 million pounds issuance under UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility or CCFF scheme.



Greyhound uniquely positioned to access a significant share of the $326 million in CARES Act funding allocated to US states in support of intercity bus services.



As all North American schools are closed First Student is currently operating no home-to-school and only minimal charter services. To date the division has agreed terms to receive either full or partial payment from customers representing c.70 percent of bus fleet. The company now anticipates recovering about 53 percent of the home-to-school revenue expected prior to the crisis.



In the UK, All of the Group's First Rail franchises are operating under the Emergency Measures Agreements, under which the Government has waived each operator's revenue, cost and contingent capital risk until at least September 20.



The company further said its full-year results reporting calendar will be extended.



March 2021 compared with the previous position, after which the overall contribution requirements remain broadly in line with recent years.



In London, FirstGroup shares were trading at 61.57 pence, up 4 percent.



