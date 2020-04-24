Den 17 februari 2020 observationsnoterades aktierna i Sportamore AB (publ) ("Sportamore" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Footway Group AB (publ) ("Footway") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 22 april 2020 offentliggjorde Footway ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget kontrollerade ca 98 procent av aktierna i Sportamore och att bolaget påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Sportamore. Den 21 april 2020 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Börsen") om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 22 april 2020 beslutade Börsen att godkänna Bolagets ansökan om avnotering. Sista dag för handel kommer att vara den 8 maj 2020. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen av aktierna i Sportamore AB (publ) (SPOR, ISIN-kod SE0004777241, orderboks-ID 90180) ska updateras. On February 17, 2020, the shares in Sportamore AB (publ) ("Sportamore" or "the Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Footway Group AB (publ) ("Footway") to the shareholders of the Company. On April 22, 2020, Footway published a press release with information that the company controlled approximately 98 percent of the shares in Sportamore and that the company had called for compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Sportamore. On April 21, 2020, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("the Exchange") regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 22, 2020, the Exchange approved the Company's delisting application. The last day of trading will be on May 8, 2020. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status of the shares in Sportamore AB (publ) (SPOR, ISIN-code SE0004777241, order book-ID 90180) shall be updated. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.