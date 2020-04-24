MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit Announces the Procedure of Exchanged- Traded Bonds Placement, Terms of the Offers' Submission and Assignment of the Underwriter 24-Apr-2020 / 10:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Press Release | Krasnodar | April 24, 2020 PJSC Magnit Announces the Procedure of Exchanged-Traded Bonds Placement, Terms of the Offers' Submission and Assignment of the Underwriter Krasnodar, Russia (April 24, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the procedure of exchange-traded bonds placement, the terms of the offers' submission, the assignment of the underwriter and the change of the Exchange through which placement transactions shall be concluded. On April 24, 2020 the Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Magnit determined the placement procedure of the Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-02 series placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 002P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-002?-02? as of 27.07.2016 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds), and the term and the procedure of the submission of the offers from the potential acquirers to execute the Exchange-traded bonds preliminary sale and purchase agreements (hereinafter - the Offers), as well as assigned the Underwriter (Public Joint Stock Company Sovcombank) for the Exchange-traded bonds placement. The placement of the Exchange-traded bonds shall be exercised in trading held by Moscow Exchange. The trading is held in accordance with the Stock Exchange Rules registered under the statutory procedure of the Russian Federation. The placement of the Exchange-traded bonds shall be exercised via book-building. The Offers to execute the preliminary agreements shall be submitted from April 24, 2020 at 11 AM Moscow time to April 24, 2020 at 3 PM Moscow time. According to the preliminary agreements, potential acquirers and PJSC Magnit (through the Underwriter) shall execute the principal Exchange-traded bonds sale and purchase agreements on the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement. The expiration time of the Offers submission, preliminary determined by the decision of the sole executive body of the Issuer, may be changed by the sole executive body of the Issuer. The Offers shall be delivered to the Underwriter's address - PJSC Sovcombank. The approved form of the Offer can be found at the official website of the Company https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/issue-documents/ The information on the Underwriter and the bank details to transfer the payment for the Exchange-traded bonds can be found in the relevant Material fact https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60216 EQS News ID: 1029131 End of Announcement EQS News Service

